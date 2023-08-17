Lincoln Red Imps face another big challenge
Lincoln Red Imps face their second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round match against Kosovo side Ballkani. Already with a two goal deficit after their defeat last week in Prishtina Lincoln Red Imps have a steep climb needing too score at least three goals more than the visitors to reach the next...
