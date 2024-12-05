Lincoln Red Imps Face Defensive Wall Tactics

A corner whipped into the six-yard box was flicked across the goalmouth and tapped back into the danger area, where, despite the presence of four Europa Point defenders, Kike managed a simple tap-in. This came after just 12 minutes of play, during which Europa Point had only ventured across the halfway line through long punts that fell easily to their opponents.

From the outset, this was a match defined by how long Europa Point could hold out between goals and how determined or motivated Lincoln were to extend their tally. The stark difference between the top and bottom of the league table was evident throughout.

In the first 20 minutes, Europa Point failed to string together more than a couple of passes before losing possession. Lincoln, for their part, displayed no real urgency, knowing they faced an opponent that seemed devoid of any fight.

The Sky Blues appeared more like spectators on the pitch, focused solely on closing down space and maintaining their defensive discipline but offering little else. Lincoln comfortably moved the ball around, controlling possession without any significant pressure.

Despite dominating play, Lincoln created few clear-cut chances and seemed unconcerned about their lack of urgency. Whenever they shifted into a higher gear, they reached the goalmouth with some degree of threat, but these moments were rare in the first half-hour of play.

Lincoln this week faced a double header against Manchester 62.

Their first match was due to be played on Wednesday (full report later this week) with a second clash this weekend.

The two matches could prove crucial for Lincoln Red Imps as it would solidify their bid to defend their league champions title.

Whilst for Manchester 62, coming out of the weekend two matched behind Europa, grabbing all six points could prove crucial for their attempt to be within the top three this season.

