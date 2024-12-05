Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps Face Defensive Wall Tactics

By Stephen Ignacio
5th December 2024

A corner whipped into the six-yard box was flicked across the goalmouth and tapped back into the danger area, where, despite the presence of four Europa Point defenders, Kike managed a simple tap-in. This came after just 12 minutes of play, during which Europa Point had only ventured across the halfway line through long punts that fell easily to their opponents.
From the outset, this was a match defined by how long Europa Point could hold out between goals and how determined or motivated Lincoln were to extend their tally. The stark difference between the top and bottom of the league table was evident throughout.
In the first 20 minutes, Europa Point failed to string together more than a couple of passes before losing possession. Lincoln, for their part, displayed no real urgency, knowing they faced an opponent that seemed devoid of any fight.
The Sky Blues appeared more like spectators on the pitch, focused solely on closing down space and maintaining their defensive discipline but offering little else. Lincoln comfortably moved the ball around, controlling possession without any significant pressure.
Despite dominating play, Lincoln created few clear-cut chances and seemed unconcerned about their lack of urgency. Whenever they shifted into a higher gear, they reached the goalmouth with some degree of threat, but these moments were rare in the first half-hour of play.
Lincoln this week faced a double header against Manchester 62.
Their first match was due to be played on Wednesday (full report later this week) with a second clash this weekend.
The two matches could prove crucial for Lincoln Red Imps as it would solidify their bid to defend their league champions title.
Whilst for Manchester 62, coming out of the weekend two matched behind Europa, grabbing all six points could prove crucial for their attempt to be within the top three this season.

Most Read

Local News

City taxi service under scrutiny in Parliament

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps go top of the table after beating Manchester 62

5th December 2024

Sports
Europa Valmar drew first blood

5th December 2024

Sports
Start of season sees top teams in top form as hockey cup matches started

5th December 2024

Sports
St Joseph’s Struggle to Find Victory Against College 1975

5th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024