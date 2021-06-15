Lincoln Red Imps face Luxembourg trip

Lincoln Red Imps first match in the champions league this season will be an away encounter against CS Fola Esch, representatives for Luxembourg in the UEFA Champions League.

Lincoln were drawn from the first group drawn in today’s first round draw.

The teams ere divided equally between seeded and unseeded clubs in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. Lincoln Red Imps was one of the seeded clubs in group one alongside Malmö (Sweden), Leiga Warsaw (Poland) and Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia).

Unseeded were Riga (Latvia, Shamrock Rovers (Ireland), Boro/Glimt (Norway) and Fola Esch, Lincoln’s opponents.

Ties take place on 6/7 and 13/14 July, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round (draw at 12:00 CET on Wednesday); all losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round (draw at 13:30 CET on Wednesday).