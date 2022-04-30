Lincoln Red Imps finish unbeaten in the league
Lincoln Red Imps completed their league season with an unbeaten record dropping just two points from a possible 60. To finish with 58 points. Their final victory against Glacis United had not come with the greatest of ease. Allowing Glacis to take the lead in the first half the Imps had to wait until the...
