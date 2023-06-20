Lincoln Red Imps get another long journey for Champions League as they head to Azerbaijani

Lincoln Red Imps face another long journey for their second leg of the first qualifying round after being drawn against Azerbaijan Champions Qarabag.

Lincoln Red Imps will play their first leg at home with the hope that they will grab an advantage from playing at the Victoria Stadium first.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw took place this Tuesday 20 June at the House of European football in Nyon.

The two-legged first qualifying round ties will take place on 11/12 and 18/19 July.

First qualifying round draw (seeded teams in bold)

Group 1

Häcken (SWE) vs The New Saints (WAL) Ballkani (KOS) vs Ludogorets (BUL) Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Winners of preliminary round Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Struga (MKD) KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) vs Ferencváros (HUN)

Group 2

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) vs Valmiera (LVA) HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Larne (NIR) Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs Qarabağ (AZE) * Raków Czestochowa (POL) vs Flora Tallinn (EST) * Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Swift Hesper (LUX)

Group 3

Farul Constanța (ROU) vs Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) Hamrun Spartans (MLT) vs Maccabi Haifa (ISR) Urartu (ARM) vs Zrinjski (BIH) Partizani (ALB) vs BATE Borisov (BLR) Astana (KAZ) vs Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

* defeated sides go to UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round (Champions Path)