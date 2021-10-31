Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps get narrowest of wins against Lions

Image by Mark Rodriguez

By Stephen Ignacio
31st October 2021

Lincoln Red Imps walked away with the three points after a very narrow victory against a stubborn defensive Lions Gibraltar who made life difficult for them. Rotating his squad once again, Mick McElwee brought back onto his first eleven goalkeeper Soler with Kyle Goldwin on the bench. With Lincoln Red imps playing this coming Thursday...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

Sat 30th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
College 1975 keep Europa Point at foot of the table

31st October 2021

Sports
Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

30th October 2021

Sports
Lincoln face last of the big tasks before Slovan Bratislava

29th October 2021

Sports
Sixteen corporate teams play out to raise funds for GBC Open Day

29th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021