Lincoln Red Imps go second within touching distance of St Joseph

Lincoln Red Imps 4–0 Hound Dogs

Lincoln Red Imps stepped onto the field against Hound Dogs looking to get the job done with as few complications as possible. Facing a hectic schedule — which will see them play on Thursday in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League — the players seemed wary that although they needed to secure the three points against a side at the foot of the table, they also needed to ensure that injuries and physical exertion were kept under control.

Pacing themselves, the biggest surprise was how long it took Lincoln to break the deadlock. Eighteen minutes had passed before Kike tapped the ball in from a tight angle, setting the tone firmly in their favour.

Numerous attacks had taken place by then, with Hound Dogs offering few ideas on how to break through what was an experienced and solid defensive line, while trying to contain a midfield and front line which, although not Lincoln’s strongest XI, was far superior in both quality and experience.

It was captain Lopes who added the second just four minutes later, increasing his overall tally for the season. Lincoln were content to play a patient game, passing and pacing the match while making Hound Dogs chase. This worked to good effect, as Hound Dogs showed early signs of tiring and losing focus, leaving spaces for Lincoln to exploit.

There was little complaining from Lincoln players when facing physical challenges. The same could not be said for Hound Dogs, who went to ground easily on several occasions from mere shoulder contact. Surprisingly, a number of these challenges resulted in fouls awarded in their favour. This, along with other decisions, raised the level of complaints directed at the referee within the first half hour.

Lincoln finished the first half with a three-goal lead, although it could easily have been double. Their third goal was clear evidence of their superiority, with Lopes collecting the ball inside the six-yard box and virtually walking it across goal past both defender and goalkeeper before laying it on a plate for Pozo to smash home.

One minute into the second half, Lincoln were 4–0 ahead. The match then became something of a practice session, with Lincoln dominating throughout and trying to patiently find a way past a nine-man defensive block. Hound Dogs had little, if any, bark or bite when it came to getting out of their own half, with Hankins seeing only a few touches of the ball — mostly from back passes.

Although Lincoln showed little urgency to chase a fifth, there may be some concern at the number of corner deliveries, floated crosses and free-kick balls that failed to find their intended targets — something they cannot afford in the Conference League.

Kyle Clinton, introduced late in the second half, was sent off in somewhat surprising fashion in the 85th minute. Lincoln captain Lopes questioned the referee’s decision after the player himself had received a stamp in a 50–50 challenge. Once again, the referee appeared more inclined to punish Lincoln Red Imps than Hound Dogs for similar offences.

Hound Dogs did manage one attempt late on, cleared off the goal line in the 89th minute.

Lincoln left with just a 4–0 victory, having gone out to do their job — achieving exactly that, and nothing more.