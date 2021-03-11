Lincoln Red Imps grab the advantage at start of Championship group matches.
Europa 0 - 3 Lincoln Red Imps Lincoln Red Imps grabbed an important six-pointer defeating Europa 3-0 in their first match of the Championship Group stage. The three points gained from the match places them equal on points to Europa at the head of the league table. Whilst the official league table itself continues to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here