Glacis United began the match by adopting a defensive approach right from the kickoff. Within just 45 seconds, Lincoln Red Imps had their first attempt at goal.

The initial minutes of the game witnessed Lincoln Red Imps controlling possession, with Glacis United primarily attempting to intercept passes. Nano’s shot went high over the bar.

Glacis United had entered the field in a defensive mode, a strategy that had led to success in previous matches this season. However, facing Lincoln Red Imps proved challenging, even with injuries to Valarino, Torilla, and Lope, along with Wiseman’s retirement. Lincoln remained one of the league’s strongest teams.

The match seemed to be one-sided, leaving neutral spectators wondering about the extent of Lincoln’s victory and whether Glacis could mount a comeback after conceding.

In the eighth minute, a corner kick led to Britto opening the scoring with a back-heel flick. Lincoln continued to exert pressure immediately, while Glacis United maintained their defensive posture.

Within twelve minutes, Glacis United resorted to time-wasting tactics, slowing down throw-ins and other stoppages.

Lincoln Red Imps’ head coach was fortunate not to receive a yellow card after signaling to the officials during a late challenge by a Glacis player.

Angel Gonzalez, Glacis United’s lone forward, had a challenging evening with limited support from teammates, who remained focused on their defensive roles.

Despite Glacis’ defensive stance, Lincoln could not find the net again after the first goal, allowing them to gain confidence.

Glacis had a counter-attack opportunity in the 36th minute, but Chipolina cleared the danger for Lincoln Red Imps.

Glacis’ defensive style limited Lincoln Red Imps’ offensive attempts. With five minutes left in the first half, Lincoln was still searching for a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The match generated online interest, with nearly 150 viewers online and spectators in the stands, but lacked excitement for neutral fans.

In the 47th minute, Nano’s corner kick was headed by Kike but cleared off the line by defenders, marking the last attempt before halftime.

Just one minute into the second half, Liam Walker’s free kick entered the penalty area, continuing the match’s pattern.

Kike, who had missed a chance earlier, scored the second goal in the 50th minute, with Britto providing the assist.

Glacis responded with their first dangerous attack, but Coleing made a crucial save.

Lincoln secured their third goal in the 66th minute with Yahaya’s open-space shot.

As the match progressed, Glacis United struggled while Lincoln searched for a fourth goal. On the 71st minute, Lincoln’s shot narrowly missed the far post, resulting in another corner.

The first yellow card appeared in the 75th minute, shown to Truman, who had recently come on. Truman also earned Glacis its first corner, which was wasted.

Glacis’ keeper made notable saves in the final minutes, preventing further goals.

In a surprising turn of events, Glacis United scored a last-minute consolation goal in the 92nd minute.

The match exposed weaknesses in both Glacis United’s squad and Lincoln’s lack of effective firepower, a recurring issue for Lincoln in previous matches.