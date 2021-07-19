Lincoln Red Imps have an idea of who their next opponents could be
Lincoln Red Imps will face either Slovan Bratislava (SVK) or Young Boys (SUI) if they were to come away with an aggregate victory against CFR Cluj in the second round of the Champions League. Reaching the third round could prove to be a big earner for the Gibraltar National League Champions with both Slovan Bratislava...
