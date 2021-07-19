Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps have an idea of who their next opponents could be

By Stephen Ignacio
19th July 2021

Lincoln Red Imps will face either Slovan Bratislava (SVK) or Young Boys (SUI) if they were to come away with an aggregate victory against CFR Cluj in the second round of the Champions League. Reaching the third round could prove to be a big earner for the Gibraltar National League Champions with both Slovan Bratislava...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Multiple arrests for drink-driving, drugs and violence as police report busy weekend

Sun 18th Jul, 2021

Local News

Cases more than double in under a week and self-isolation rules tighten

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Brexit

Convincing EU to sign up to New Year’s Eve agreement ‘hasn’t been easy’

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Body blow for men’s hockey as national team withdraws from Eurohockey competition

19th July 2021

Sports
Hewitt & Negrette Qualify for the PDC World Cup of Darts

18th July 2021

Sports
Basketball women’s squad withdraws from FIBA tournament due to Covid

17th July 2021

Sports
Bracara Match - Pistol shooting

17th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021