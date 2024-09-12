Ahead of their start to their league campaign Lincoln Red Imps have announced the appointment of David Campaña as the new head coach on a one-year contract with an option for a further year.

In a statement issued this Thursday evening the club states “The 50-year-old joins us having managed Sevilla C, Linares Deportivo in the Primera Federacion and spent the summer in Ghana finishing as Champions with Inter Allies FC. David has also previously worked in Armenia, Lithuania, and China.

“The new coach took over his first session this past Monday as we look ahead to our season opener against FCB Magpies on Saturday at 4:30pm at the Europa Point Stadium.”

Campaña spoke to the club's media about his appointment, “I'm so excited to be joining the team! I've been a big fan for ages and have been following your league and European matches. Everyone always raves about the club. Having coached and lived in a few different countries, I've always wanted to coach in Gibraltar, and to be doing it with a champion team and such supportive people is a dream come true.”

Club Director, Paul Collado had this to say about David Campaña, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Campaña as the new head coach of Lincoln Red Imps FC. David brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record of success in Armenia, Spain, Ghana, and Lithuania as well as working for La Liga in China.”

He added, “David has a deep understanding of the game and a commitment to our club's values and philosophy. We believe he will be a tremendous asset in leading our team to new heights and achieving our goals for the future.”