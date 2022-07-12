Lincoln Red Imps head to Europa Conference League after brave attempt at comeback
Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Shkupi (Aggregate 2-3 for Shkupi head into next round of Champions League) It was a frustrating finish for Lincoln Red Imps as they dropped out of the Champions League following a 2-3 aggregate defeat to North Macedonia’s Shkupi. Lincoln making a comeback on home soil but not reaching their three goal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here