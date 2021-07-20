Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps hold their own but faced defeat

By Stephen Ignacio
20th July 2021

Lincoln Red Imps first leg of the second qualifying round in the Champions League saw them face a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Romanian side CFR Cluj. The Gibraltar National Football League champions, however, will head to Romania knowing that they held their own and created enough chances in the first half which could...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Multiple arrests for drink-driving, drugs and violence as police report busy weekend

Sun 18th Jul, 2021

Local News

Maritime Week Gibraltar will showcase Rock’s offering in crucial sector

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

CM to deliver budget with ‘no room for giveaways’ as Covid hits public finances

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Cases more than double in under a week and self-isolation rules tighten

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ju-jitsu summer camp

20th July 2021

Sports
Basketball summer camp gets ninety registering

20th July 2021

Sports
More than just football

20th July 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps face Cluj this evening

20th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021