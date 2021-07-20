Lincoln Red Imps hold their own but faced defeat
Lincoln Red Imps first leg of the second qualifying round in the Champions League saw them face a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Romanian side CFR Cluj. The Gibraltar National Football League champions, however, will head to Romania knowing that they held their own and created enough chances in the first half which could...
