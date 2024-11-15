Lincoln Red Imps keep another clean sheet as they bid for top spot

Lincoln Red Imps 6

Glacis 0

Just seconds into the match, the Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper was forced to come out of his box to clear the danger as Glacis immediately piled pressure on Lincoln’s defense. However, Lincoln’s first attack on goal came after a Lincoln player snatched the ball as it was being protected for a goal kick. He turned and, from a tight angle, knocked the ball past the Glacis keeper with just one and a half minutes of play.

Glacis responded with a minute of pressure, but Lincoln Red Imps reacted emphatically.

Shambolic defending from Glacis’ defenders and keeper nearly cost them again after five minutes, as they gifted the ball to Lincoln players inside the penalty box twice. Lincoln maintained their momentum, showing dominance throughout. What was expected to be a potential classic soon looked like a dull, one-sided encounter, with Glacis failing to mount a proper challenge.

In the 13th minute, a short corner saw the ball eventually swung in, dipping and curling to scrape off the crossbar behind the keeper. Fortunately for Glacis, the ball went out before it could be knocked back in, forcing a one-handed save on the line. However, the rebound went straight to a Lincoln player, and the play was already disallowed.

It was a constant push forward by Lincoln, with Glacis losing possession easily and presenting no real threat after conceding early. Despite Lincoln Red Imps controlling possession, Glacis somehow managed to keep them out for much of the first 30 minutes. Similar to their surprise performances in the league, Glacis used their strengths to hold off Lincoln’s attacks, despite having very little possession.

Although Lincoln Red Imps had several chances in the last 15 minutes of the first half, they failed to capitalize on their opportunities, much to their frustration. Glacis, for their part, had very few chances to even cross the halfway line. One opportunity came in the 45th minute when Santana came out for the ball and, in confusion with his defenders, allowed a Glacis player to reach it first. However, the shot went sky-high over the goal.

The first half ended with Lincoln leading by a solitary goal.

Glacis came out in the second half with newfound confidence and created some early opportunities. In the first ten minutes, Glacis spent more time in Lincoln’s half than they had in the entire first half. The game became more open, with both teams pushing each other’s defenses, transforming the match into a more exciting encounter than had been seen in the first half.

In the 55th minute, a free kick floated into the edge of the six-yard box, where Torrilla’s head grazed the ball, sending it just wide as Lincoln came close to their second. Lincoln then began to settle back into their rhythm, regaining control of possession as Glacis struggled to maintain their early second-half momentum.

In the 57th minute, Villacana was put through on a quick break, chased by his marker. With just a touch needed to put the ball around the keeper, Villacana scored, giving Lincoln their second.

It wasn’t long before Lincoln, with Glacis now defending deep, added a third goal in the 67th minute. They went on to score a fourth and fifth in the 79th minute, the latter from a penalty. Glacis were also reduced to ten men at this point. Torrilla finally got his goal after having missed several chances, while Villacana completed his hat trick, and Nano was clinical from the spot.

After struggling to break down Glacis in the first half, Lincoln now dominated as Glacis, having gained some confidence, were unable to keep up.

In the final ten minutes, Lincoln made some changes, giving senior players a break while their youth players got a few minutes on the pitch. Collado, Avellano, Chipolina, and Peacock all had their chances to play.

The youthful Lincoln players, hungry to get on the scoresheet, kept the momentum going and added a sixth goal. Peacock latched onto the ball behind the defenders and made no mistake with his finish, lobbing the keeper.

In the 90th minute, Collado showed his talent with excellent control at the edge of the box. He chested the ball before attempting an overhead kick, which the keeper managed to grasp as it dipped over him.

Glacis players looked beaten as they entered the five minutes of injury time, happy to hear the final whistle. Lincoln Red Imps added another six goals to their tally, securing another clean sheet.