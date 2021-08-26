Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality
Lincoln Red Imps made Gibraltar club football history on Thursday night after qualifying into the group stage of the Europa Conference League. It was a moment of footballing legend after Lincoln Red Imps pushed the match into extra time with a one-all draw, only to see Roy Chipolina step onto the field to head home...
