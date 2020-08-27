Lincoln Red Imps make their way into second round of Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps head into the second round of the Europa League after a hard worked victory against Luxembourg’s Union Titus Pétange. The 5.30pm kick off was supposed to be something that should have benefitted Lincoln Red Imps the most. However, playing their first match since March, with a new head coach and a new...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here