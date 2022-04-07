Lincoln Red Imps open the gap at the top as they come close to claiming title
Lincoln Red Imps are within grasping distance of proclaiming themselves league champions after beating their closest rivals Europa 2-0 on Wednesday. The match which was to see a relatively low attendance considering it was one of the big deciders of the season was to see Lincoln Red Imps add to their tally of victories against...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here