Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Lincoln Red Imps pace themselves to three points

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2025

College 1975 FC 0–3 Lincoln Red Imps FC
Goals:
Dabo (30 min)
Gómez Bernal (39 min)
Sosa Peña (67 min)

It was a confident Lincoln side who started against College 1975 — very much in first gear, dominating the match but at a leisurely pace.
College, from the start, looked as though they were simply making up the numbers on the pitch.
After 16 minutes, it had been a tepid encounter. Lincoln had a handful of shots at goal, but none of any real danger. A few pushes and shoves saw Lincoln’s central defender clash briefly with an opponent, but even that soon fizzled out.
Tjay came closest on 21 minutes with a volley that went just wide.
In the 27th minute, Lincoln had two players unmarked inside the six-yard box, but the free header was sent over the bar.
On 29 minutes, a powerful strike from the edge of the box hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced just over the line for the opening goal, after the attacker brushed past defenders with ease.
By the 37th minute, Kike had hassled his way across the top of the box, brushing aside challenges before firing low into the corner — leaving the keeper rooted to the ground as it hit the back of the net for 2–0.
On 50 minutes, Lincoln, who had been enjoying what was little more than a kickabout, suddenly found themselves down to ten men when Clinton was sent off for a late challenge.
College finally managed a shot towards goal on 60 minutes — a free kick that earned a yellow card for Rutjens — but otherwise, it was business as usual for Lincoln.
In the 67th minute, a low free kick, curled close to the wall and into the centre of goal, left the keeper once again rooted to the spot. It was far too easy a goal to concede as Lincoln went 3–0 up.
Lincoln would have likely had a tougher workout playing their under-18s in a practice match than in this encounter.
College lacked pace and attacking drive, taking until the 79th minute to reach the other end of the pitch with any semblance of threat.
Worryingly, a lapse in Lincoln’s defence allowed College a free shot at what was practically an open net — but they failed to capitalise, sending it into the stands.
In the 84th minute, one of Lincoln’s substitutes gave away a penalty, but Hankin once again came to the rescue, saving it comfortably.

Next Fixture

Friday 24th October | 21:00
Gibraltar Football League 2025

Europa Point FC
VS
Mons Calpe SC

