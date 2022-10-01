Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps prove too strong for Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
1st October 2022

The league champions Lincoln Red Imps, fielding six home grown players, faced a freshened Manchester 62, also fielding six home grown players and now under new ownership from Michael Mansour. The arrival of the new American owner has seen new signings to the club with David Wilson afforded the services of Kenneth Chipolina, Jamie Bosio...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Second day of disruption at Gib airport as NATS struggles to cover staff sickness

Fri 30th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Govt slams another ‘unacceptable’ runway closure due to staff sickness

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx grab first three points against Mons Calpe

1st October 2022

Sports
Europa and Bruno Magpies share the points

1st October 2022

Sports
Gibraltar FA launches TV Channel and App to kickstart league

30th September 2022

Sports
Football leagues kick off as from today with new information services available

30th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022