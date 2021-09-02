Lincoln Red Imps publish their fixtures for ECL Group Stage
Lincoln Red Imps continued with their preparations for their debut in the Europa Conference League, albeit knowing that a large part of their squad is presently on international duties. The club this Wednesday published their fixture list, which had already been officially published by UEFA during the weekend. Their first match will be round the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here