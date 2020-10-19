Lincoln Red Imps put eight past College 1975
Lincoln Red Imps 8-0 College 1975 The final match of ‘match day one’ of the 2020/21 Gibraltar National League was always going to be a one way ticket for victory for Lincoln Red Imps. College 1975 might have revamped their squad and technical team but they were always far from challengers against a Lincoln Red...
