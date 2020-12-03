Lincoln Red Imps put six past Europa Point
Lincoln Red Imps 6-1 Europa Point Lincoln Red Imps had a convincing 6-1 win against Europa Point to maintain themselves challenging at the very top of the league, momentarily taking fist first. The victory, however, was not seen with the smiles expected as Lincoln Red Imps officials highlighted their concerns at how the team struggled...
