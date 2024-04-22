Manchester 62 1-10 Lincoln Red Imps

It didn’t take long for Lincoln Red Imps to assert themselves in the match. A cross from the right flank in front of goal was desperately cleared off the goal line. The subsequent corner saw Manchester 62’s defense vulnerable as Bent came in at the far post to push the ball in, just two minutes into the match. A feeble attack from Manchester soon turned into an attack for Lincoln Red Imps before Manchester tried again with the same result.

With just five minutes into the match, Manchester players were already walking as it seemed the writing was on the wall for what was expected to come. With just four players on the bench, Manchester 62 showed all the signs of a club in trouble rather than one which was going to compete for a European slot. Failure to win would spell the end of any hope of European football for them.

In contrast, Lincoln Red Imps’ first goal saw them take on the match at a leisurely pace. Anyone watching could have been forgiven for walking away after just the first ten minutes as the match looked like a practice run after the first goal and Lincoln’s initial dominance. Penned in the final third of the pitch, Manchester 62 showed little signs of making any headway against a very dominant, but slow buildup from Lincoln Red Imps.

With fifteen minutes played, Lincoln, who had been stopped by a white defensive wall created by Manchester, were unlucky not to grab their second. Bent dribbled past three to the by-line before sending a shot across goal from a tight angle, but nobody was there to get hold of it. Just a few moments later, playing through the middle, a quick feint at the top of the penalty area opened up space to turn on his marker as Juanfri struck for the second goal. It could have been three just a few minutes later with a header going just wide across the goal.

De Barr was then denied on the 24th with Canto Ruiz coming out of his goal mouth to block his run and take the ball diving at his feet. With nearly half an hour of play gone, Manchester had yet to penetrate deep enough into the other half to pose any real threat for Lincoln Red Imps. It was not until past the first half-hour and after numerous attempts by Lincoln that Manchester ventured deep into Lincoln’s half.

A free kick in the 33rd minute allowed them to test Lincoln’s defense. Although this was short-lived as the cross was blocked and saw the red and blacks regain control, the pressure was back onto Manchester’s goal once again. With thirty-six minutes played, Lincoln’s persistence paid off once again. Nano this time sent the ball through before it ended as an own goal.

Six minutes later, Lincoln Red Imps added their fourth with a shot from outside the penalty area rifled low by Nano, who could this time claim the goal. Lincoln were to see the ball hit the side netting of the goal in the 46th minute as they eased through injury time with Manchester 62 already beaten and still 45 minutes to play.

The second half was to start much in the same way as the first, with Lincoln scoring within minutes of kicking off, Tjay De Barr slotting in the fifth. A brilliant save from Canto denied Lincoln a sixth in the 54th minute, although this was to come, Juanfri scoring after a low cross from Lee Casciaro in the 57th minute. As Manchester 62 crumbled, the seventh goal came, with Lincoln without having upped their gears to full throttle.

A lone run from near the halfway line to the edge of the penalty box from Juan Fi saw him rifle a shot past Canto in the 64th minute for his hat trick and Lincoln’s seventh. Marcos Blanco made it eight, with Juanfri scoring from the spot for the ninth and the tenth coming from a tremendous power shot on the run from Villacanas.

With just four minutes left on the clock, Manchester 62 surprised with a quick break which saw them get a consolation goal. Lincoln, by then, strolled with their victory more than secured, the three points ensuring they finished the weekend top of the table once again.”