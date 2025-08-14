Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps qualify to Europa League play-off after beating Noah on penalties

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2025

Noah 0-0 Lincoln Red Imps
(Lincoln Red imps win 6-5 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps entered their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Armenian side Noah as the underdogs. Following a comeback in the first leg to level the tie at 1-1 on aggregate, the Gibraltar side faced a decisive away fixture with the winner advancing to the Europa League play-off round and the loser moving into the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

The match in Armenia saw both sides create chances throughout regular time. Goalkeeper Santana made multiple saves for Lincoln, with Toni, Lopes, De Barr, and Rutjens among those registering attempts on goal. Noah’s efforts included strikes from Aiás, Sangaré, Pinson, and Jakoliš, with Jakoliš hitting the woodwork in the second half. Both teams made several substitutions as the match progressed, and a series of fouls and cautions were recorded, including yellow cards for Sangaré, Rutjens, Ayew, Pinson, Bezares Alarcón, and Kike Gómez.

With the score level at the end of 90 minutes, the match went into extra time. Further opportunities came for both sides, but neither could find a breakthrough. Santana continued to be called into action for Lincoln, while Noah saw efforts from Mulahusejnović, Manvelyan, and others either blocked or off target.

The contest was decided by a penalty shoot-out. Bernardo Lopes, Kyle Clinton, Christian Rutjens, Kike Gómez, Juan Arguez, and Tjay De Barr all converted for Lincoln Red Imps. For Noah, Gudmundur Thórarinsson, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Marin Jakoliš, Gor Manvelyan, and Nardin Mulahusejnović found the net. Crucial moments came when Noah’s Yan Eteki had his penalty saved and Sergei Muradian missed, while Lincoln’s Nano also failed to score.

Lincoln Red Imps won the shoot-out 6-5, securing a historic result. The victory sends the Gibraltar club into the UEFA Europa League play-off round for the first time in their history.

