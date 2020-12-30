Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Lincoln Red Imps reinforce midfield with new signing

By Stephen Ignacio
30th December 2020

Lincoln Red Imps now under the helm of Mick McElwee have signed Spanish midfielder Miguel Carralero Garcia in a bid to reinforce their midfield. The club, prior to the latest halt in all football activities on the pitch, had suffered from a depleted squad following the unavailability of kept players including up to six National...

