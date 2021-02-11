Lincoln Red Imps sign keeper from Carlisle
Lincoln Red Imps look set to increase competition for the number one shirt between the goalposts with reports that they have signed Sam Henderson from Carlisle City. News of Henderson’s transfer to Lincoln Red Imps came via Carlisle City’s official social media pages when on January 29 they announced the move. In their official posting...
