Lincoln Red Imps sign Mustapha Yahaya from Europa
Lincoln Red IMps have today announced the signing of 25 year-old Ghanaian national and defensive midfielder Mustapha Yahaya who played for Europa this past seasons. The player, who took the Gibraltar league by storm coming first from FC Twente was among one of the key players in Europa’s recent success. He told the Lincoln Red...
