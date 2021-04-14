Lincoln Red Imps still consider Lynx will be a threat in Rock Cup quarter final tie

As st Joseph and Europa prepared to play their quarter final the yellow of Lynx made its presence on pitch two. Lynx owner and coach Albert Parody was taking no chances after the 7-0 drubbing received at the hands on Lincoln Red Imps, their quarter final opponents, last weekend in the league. Stern words and motivation accompanied a training session in which Lynx players needed to get over the weekend’s defeat if they are to have any chance of getting through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Lincoln Red Imps are presently riding high. Monday saw some of their senior players tested out on the pitch with the intermediate side as they prepared for this evening’s quarter finals. George Cabreras and Kyle Casciaro were among the players who played on Monday’s match. Both on the scoresheet in a 6-3 victory over Glacis United Intermediate League side.

Although Lincoln Red Imps enter this evening’s match having put seven past Lynx and six past Lions the previous week they are not taking chances for tonight’s match.

Speaking to their official website Lincoln Red Imps head coach commented, ““The performance against Lynx was very good and allowed us to achieve an excellent result,” said Head Coach, Mick McElwee. “The first goal was important and we had to be patient.

“After the break we kept going and being strong; we made some changes which allowed us to keep the pressure on and run out worthy winners in the end.

“Our attention now reverts back to the Rock Cup on Wednesday evening as we take on Lynx once more.

“We will have to raise our game again and ensure that we keep our standards high.

“Despite Saturday’s result, we know that Lynx will be competitive and we will have to remain focused on the threats that they possess in order to give ourselves every chance of achieving another winning result.

“The games continue to come at us quickly and on Sunday we take on Mons Calpe with League points up for grabs.

“This will be another tough one for us against in-form opponents who have climbed to fourth in the table.

“We will pay them the respect that they deserve; they are a hard-working and skillful team, but we know what we are capable of and we’re playing with a lot of confidence at the moment.

“We are looking forward to both games.”