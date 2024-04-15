Lincoln Red Imps take top spot as they head to third round

Lincoln Red Imps had a comfortable end to their second-round league campaign. Facing College 1975, who were already packing their bags for the season after failing to finish in the top six, it didn't take Lincoln long to open the scoring. A free kick from Walker, passed short, set up Milokoliv to score the first goal.

Just moments later, Rico and Nano combined down the left to set Lincoln back on the offensive, with Walker sending a shot just over the bar. Walker added the second goal after a handball trying to block a shot on goal provided Lincoln with a penalty in the 36th minute. Walker made no mistake from the spot.

Playing in the Rock Cup Final on Wednesday and not wanting to risk injuries to players, Lincoln Red Imps were seen to clearly slow down their pace once they had a two-goal cushion. The third goal came in injury time with what looked like a cross into the penalty area from the right, dipping over the keeper and going in at the far post.

The first half finished with Lincoln Red Imps going into the break with a comfortable, although not extensive, lead. College 1975, although keeping their heads in the game and providing a gritty performance, proved to be little match against Lincoln, who controlled the pace of the game.

College did show some positive signs trying to build play themselves and run at Lincoln, although unsuccessfully for the better part of the match. Lincoln, although dominating play, did not create many chances at the start of the second half.

Their final touch in the final third of the pitch was somewhat out of character, highlighting how players were more focused on Wednesday’s cup final than on adding to the scoreline. College 1975 surprised in the 58th minute with a disallowed goal.

A volley from inside the goalmouth led to a great save, and the rebound was put into the goal with another great shot, although the player had been caught offside. Nano added to Lincoln's tally with an individual goal of his own, first running into space, collecting at the edge of the box, and dribbling past a defender before striking low for the fourth goal in the 62nd minute.

Playing now against a side whose shoulders were down as they faced the prospect of a heavy defeat, as Lincoln gave little of the ball away, the fifth goal came in the 73rd minute.

In a very passive game where it was just a matter of time before the next goal came, Lincoln Red Imps hit their sixth goal on the 90th minute, finishing with probably their easiest 6-0 victory this season.