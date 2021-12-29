Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps - The Journey

By Stephen Ignacio
29th December 2021

Pics by Mark Rodriguez The journey of Lincoln Red Imps FC through to the group stage of the Europa Conference League captured by club photographer Mark Rodriquez. 2021 will be remembered by Gibraltar football fans, especially those supporting Lincoln Red Imps as the year in which a Gibraltar national league club reached the group stage...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Hospital steps up Covid posture to amber, new testing procedures in place

Tue 28th Dec, 2021

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spain's COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

Tue 28th Dec, 2021

Local News

Teenager charged with burglary

Tue 28th Dec, 2021

Local News

Two fined for breaking Covid Regulations

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Boxing Day Fun Run made its return (incl. image gallery)

26th December 2021

Sports
EBA Nations Cup cancelled as Gibraltar withdraws

23rd December 2021

Sports
Nico Bado has secured sponsorship with Winmau Darts

23rd December 2021

Sports
GVA Junior Development well underway

23rd December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021