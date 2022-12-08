Lincoln Red Imps underline their superiority again in just twenty minutes
It took Lincoln Red Imps nineteen minutes to demolish Lions hopes of obtaining anything from their match against them. Coming out with a changed eleven in which players such as Torrilla, Wiseman, Sergeant and Ronan made a return into the first eleven , whilst players such as Casciaro and Chipolina were not within the line-ups...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here