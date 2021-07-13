Lincoln Red Imps will be hoping for home advantage to pay off
Lincoln Red Imps will be looking for home advantage to become their winning card towards moving into the second round of the Champions League. Unlucky to return with just a 2-2 draw against Luxembourg’s league champions Fola Esch, Lincoln Red Imps will try not to see a repeat of last week’s final half hour which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here