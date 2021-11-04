Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Nov, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps will be looking to make their own history today

By Stephen Ignacio
4th November 2021

Lincoln Red Imps face the first of their two final home matches in the Europa Conference League group stage this season with an early 6.45pm kick-ff against Slovan Bratislava.
The match has been hailed as a chance for the current Gibraltar National League Champions to grab their first points in the group stage competition.
Slovan Bratislava will be looking back at this summer when they came away with a victory at the Victoria Stadium after an injury to Roy Chipolina left the local clubs defence weakened early on in the match.
The subsequent return leg saw Lincoln grab a draw against them.
The two have since met again with Slovan Bratislava coming away with another victory, a 2-0 victory which left many feeling, including Lincoln Red Imps head coach that had his players put away their chances the result could have been very different in the day.

Commenting ahead of this afternoons fixture McElwee reiterated his views as Lincoln Red Imps now look to add a further page to their clubs history.
“On that occasion we were punished for not taking our chances during the first half,” said Manager, Mick McElwee to his official website.
“I’d say that we created three or four opportunities but failed to capitalise and they had four or five real chances and scored two. That is the difference at this level of football.
“We face another tough test this evening, but we’re learning and improving as a club and as a team all of the time as we go through the group matches. We’re learning that almost every mistake we make as a team gets punished and improving our ability to cope with the pace and quality that we are facing in these group stages.
“Today we will be looking to make home advantage count and get our first points on the board. Each game represents a stern examination at this stage of European competition. Slovan Bratislava are a different side to the one which came here in August in a UEFA Europa League qualifier and we are going to have to be alive to their threats.
“We have worked hard in preparation and are ready to go again. The start that we have made to our domestic competition has given us confidence and it is good to have regular fixtures alongside these European encounters.”

