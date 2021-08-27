Lincoln Red Imps will play Bratislava again

Gibraltar National football league champions Lincoln Red Imps will be hosting Slovan Bratislava once again in the coming months after being drawn into group F of the Europa Conference League.

After they booked themselves a place in the Europa Conference League group stage with a dramatic win against Latvian side Riga, Lincoln Red Imps have been drawn to play against Copenhagen, Paok and Slovan Bratislava.

Lincoln Red Imps faced Bratislava in the Europa League third round.

Missing out on playing big names such as Tottenham and AS Roma Lincoln Red Imps still face tough opposition from Danish side Copenhagen and Greek side Paok. Lincoln were knocked out of the Europa League by Slovan Bratislava this month after losing 2-4 on aggregate, although drawing 1-1 away from home.

Matches will be played during the months of September, October and November with home matches to be played at the Victoria Stadium, up to now.

With clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps qualifying for the inaugural Europa Conference League group stage UEFA President Ceferin highlighted how the competition was a way of showing football is not just for the elite but that it can be played by everyone.

Among teams in the draw were AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur’s, Basel, Feyenoord and Gent.

Lincoln Red Imps were drawn from pot 4 with the highest coefficient for all clubs listed in that pot.

The match calendar is expected to be released this Saturday morning.