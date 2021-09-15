Lincoln Red Imps will walk onto the field as the Underdogs as they make history
Lincoln Red Imps will debut in a group stage of a UEFA competition this Thursday evening as they step out onto the field against Greek side Paok in the Europa Conference League. Whilst Lincoln will have far greater information and knowledge of Paokâ€™s gameplay from previous seasons, the hosts will be somewhat of an unknown...
