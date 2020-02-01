Lincoln Red Imps women’s coach sets sights on Rock Cup
Lincoln Red Imps have been crowned the winners of the Gibraltar Women’s League 2019/20 after a 2-1 victory over Europa on Wednesday night. Following this week’s league champions triumph for Lincoln Red Imps women’s team, with still two matches to play for them, their coach Michael Ruiz sets his sights on the cup and futsal....
