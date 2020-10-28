Lincoln Red imps women’s team drop out of league
The women’s football league was dealt a major blow this week when Lincoln Red Imps football club indicated that they will not be registering a team for this forthcoming season’s women’s division. The club, whose women’s team won last seasons division, were one of three clubs forming the women’s division. Their departure leaves a major...
