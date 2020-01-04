Lincoln sign German Crespo

Lincoln Red Imps will be starting the second round of the Gibraltar National League with a new head coach after the club decided upon a shortlist of applicants who were available for the position.

With Lincoln falling behind on points at the top of the table, finishing the first round of matches in third place, the arrival of German Crespo is hoped will provide the confidence to challenge for the top position after dropping points against both Europa and St Joseph's whilst Victor Afonso was head coach.

In a statement issued today, Saturday, Lincoln Red Imps FC officially announced the appointment of Antonio German Crespo Sanchez (known as German Crespo) as senior team Head Coach until the end of the season.

The 45 year-old has previously coached Real Jaen CF in Tercera Division in Spain, where he is described as having "guided the team to the 2B play-offs by winning their regional group league with a record 101 points, an unprecedented figure for that league."

“It has been a very busy Christmas period where we have considered and spoken to a number of candidates,” said Club President, Dylan Viagas. “We are very grateful to those that have shown an interest to join Lincoln, but we feel that German is the most suitable candidate for the position and on behalf of the Lincoln Family, we welcome him to the club.”

German Crespo said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the club for this great opportunity. I am very conscious that I have signed for a team with a massive track record and I am here with the sole intention of continuing to make history with this great club.

“I am aware that we are at a very crucial stage of the season with all still to be played for and my goal is to take this club to the position that they deserve to be by the end of the season, and that is to be League Champions.”

The arrival of German comes at a crucial juncture for the club which is now considering its options for the coming seasons as the local league continue to enforce higher number of home grown players on the field. With the club's success also attracting higher demands from players in terms of fees club officials have expressed their concerns at increased financial burden this entails and are understood to be assessing the impact it is having on the club and the results it has provided with the club this season already having lost against its two biggest rivals for the title and seeing a drop in the attendances.