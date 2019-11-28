Lincoln stay top of table
Lincoln Red Imps 8-1 Boca Lincoln Red Imps started the match with some important changes. Key players such as Roy Chipolina, Joseph Chipolina, with Hernandez, although on the bench also rested. This provided The Lincoln Red Imps coach a chance to give a chance to players such as Craig Galliano, Jamie Coombes and Pibe who...
