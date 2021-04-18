Lincoln’s power play leaves Mons Calpe gasping
Mons Calpe’s usual bite and edginess in their player was subdued on Saturday evening as Lincoln Red Imps took the lead after just twenty minutes of the match. Mons Calpe kitted out in their fluorescent yellow had look set to give Lincoln Red Imps a battle. Having been knocked out of the Rock Cup by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here