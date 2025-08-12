Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Aug, 2025

Line-up announced for Gibraltar National Day rock concert

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2025

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) and Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced details of the Gibraltar National Day Rock Concert, which will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Casemates Square.

Organised on behalf of the SDGG by Jensen Callejon, the event will begin at 8.30pm and will feature performances by The Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Heritage and The Peter Martinez Project. The line-up has been selected to appeal to a wide range of musical tastes.

An SDGG spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the programme put together by Jensen Callejon and his team for this year’s concert. Their creativity and dedication have once again delivered a lineup that reflects the diversity of Gibraltar’s musical scene.

“We are confident the event will offer something for everyone, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable evening for the community.”

