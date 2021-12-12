Lions and Europa Point’s season sink to further low as match ends in confrontation between players
Europa point 3-2 Lions Gibraltar Lions Gibraltar’s season took an almighty tumble this week as they sink to the foot of the table and await further disciplinary sanctions, alongside Europa Point following a final minute brawl which saw pockets of players across the field in physical confrontations with each other. Both teams starting the match...
