Sun 12th Dec, 2021

Lions and Europa Point’s season sink to further low as match ends in confrontation between players

By Stephen Ignacio
12th December 2021

Europa point 3-2 Lions Gibraltar Lions Gibraltar’s season took an almighty tumble this week as they sink to the foot of the table and await further disciplinary sanctions, alongside Europa Point following a final minute brawl which saw pockets of players across the field in physical confrontations with each other. Both teams starting the match...

