Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Lions beat nine-man Europa Point

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2024

Europa Point 1
Lions Gibraltar 4

It was a somewhat frenetic start to the Europa Point versus Lions encounter, with both teams level at 1-1 in just under ten minutes. Lions, who had promised a lot with a larger-than-normal investment in players, had yet to show the quality many expected from them. A victory after the 90 minutes although securing the right to celebrate not enough to convince many they were contenders to challenge for a place in Europe yet.
Having taken an early lead, Lions allowed Europa Point not only to level the score but also to regain their footing in the game. As they approached the first quarter of an hour, Lions began to exert pressure on Europa Point, pushing their opponents back into their own half. A second goal from the penalty spot, close to the end of the first half, provided the Oranges with some security as they headed into the second half.
Lions were on the front foot in the early part of the second half. However, despite getting into goal-scoring positions, their finishing was far from effective, leaving their opponents unpunished even while playing with ten men. Europa Point gained confidence from Lions' failure to finish, tightening up at the back. Their surges forward came with a belief that they could level the score and salvage at least a point.
As the match approached the 68th minute, Europa Point conceded a free kick at the very edge of the penalty box, earning them a second red card. Lions were now playing against nine men. The free kick struck straight into the middle for an easy catch by the keeper.
A quick counterattack saw Europa Point win their own free kick. Although the delivery was poor, Lions failed to clear their lines and were forced to concede a corner kick. Lions, who should have been pressing their opponents immediately after the second sending-off, instead found themselves under pressure from Europa Point.
Manager David Wilson was not happy with his team and bellowed instructions from the touchline. Lions reacted, starting to regain control of possession. It had taken them ten minutes to respond, though their possession did not lead to any immediate goal opportunities. Their struggle to finish off the game against a team playing with just nine men raised many questions about their ability to challenge for a top-six finish.
It was not until the 81st minute that Lions finally added their third goal against a tiring Europa Point. The sky blue and whites attempted a cheeky lob from the halfway line in the 83rd minute, trying to catch the keeper off his line.
In the final five minutes, Europa Point had more possession momentarily, prompting David Wilson to call on his players to regain the ball. Concerns over the team’s performance and their hunger to win resurfaced. Although they secured all three points, observers noted that Lions needed to win convincingly to show they were serious about challenging for a top-six spot. The display left many unanswered questions regarding their overall performance.
A mistake by the Europa Point keeper, trying to pass short to his defender at the edge of the box, gifted Lions their fourth goal. This goal came from a mistake rather than a creative play by Lions. The oranges will need to make improvements in their performances when they face the big guns in the league if they are looking to keep their position in the top three.
For their part, Europa Point continued to look far from the team that had finished in the top six last season. They were weak across all areas of the field, and a lack of discipline, which had seen two players sent off, ultimately gifted Lions the three points. This result left Europa Point stuck at the wrong end of the table with just one point from five matches played.

