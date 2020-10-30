Lions cause first big upset by stealing points from St Joseph
St Joseph’s 1-1 Lions Gibraltar A dramatic injury time finale to the St Joseph’s encounter against Lions Gibraltar saw the latter grab an important point off the blues via a goal from Lions keeper Valades. The Friday night encounter played out as a game of strategy between Procopio’s St Joseph and Ferrer’s Lions in which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here