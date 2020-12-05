Lions Club calls for donations

Lions Club has called for donations after many of their events have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the charity fundraising for Nazareth House.

The charity has joined the Gibraltar American Chamber of Commerce, the Round Table and Eroski with an aim to raise enough funds to supply Nazareth House 350 Christmas Hampers for those in need.

Father Charlie runs the soup kitchen helping to feed those in need, the homeless and families in Gibraltar.

“On average there are 40 people daily at the soup kitchen and more and more requests coming in from families in need,” the charity said.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us, but for some it is devastating.”

“We hope you are able to help us to assist with a donation for the project and any surplus from the Hampers will go to helping Nazareth House feed the Homeless and others in need here in Gibraltar.”

The charity added: “Please help our club to donate to this worthy cause. Share with your friends and relatives who may be able to help.”

Bank Details for donations:

International Lions Club of Gibraltar

Account No: 48165468

Sort Code: 60-60-60

BIC: RBOSGIGI

IBAN: GI14 NWBK 0606 0604 8165468