Lions Gibraltar complete clean sweep of trophies in women's game

Lions Gibraltar stamped their mark as the dominant club in women’s football claiming the futsal women’s league this weekend with a 2-0 victory against Europa.

Lions Gibraltar were guaranteed a place in the final after the knockout stage sa Lions Gibraltar Orange drawn against Lions Gibraltar Grey. This pitting Lions top talents against their own colleagues, all of which make up the senior women’s squad.

An 8-1 victory for the Oranges meant that they would head into Sunday’s final against the winners of the other knockout stage match which saw Lynx pitted against Europa Women Green.

Lynx, who had done well to make it into this stage of the competition where, however, no match for Europa Green who walked away with a 6-0 victory.

A tight contest on Sunday between Lions Gibraltar Orange and Europa Green was decided through a 2-0 victory from Lions Orange.

The final highlighting the development of the game and stamping Lions Gibraltar’s dominance in Gibraltar football and futsal.

Ferro and Gilbert were to put their names down on the scoresheet to provide Lions Gibraltar Orange with the two winning goals.

The club, which has built its women’s team from the grassroots, keeping a tight rein on its players as they develop have seen their investment in the development of their squad by once again completing a clean sweep of trophies across the game claiming both senior women’s league, futsal and the cups.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA