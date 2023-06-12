Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar complete clean sweep of trophies in women's game

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2023

Lions Gibraltar stamped their mark as the dominant club in women’s football claiming the futsal women’s league this weekend with a 2-0 victory against Europa.
Lions Gibraltar were guaranteed a place in the final after the knockout stage sa Lions Gibraltar Orange drawn against Lions Gibraltar Grey. This pitting Lions top talents against their own colleagues, all of which make up the senior women’s squad.
An 8-1 victory for the Oranges meant that they would head into Sunday’s final against the winners of the other knockout stage match which saw Lynx pitted against Europa Women Green.
Lynx, who had done well to make it into this stage of the competition where, however, no match for Europa Green who walked away with a 6-0 victory.
A tight contest on Sunday between Lions Gibraltar Orange and Europa Green was decided through a 2-0 victory from Lions Orange.
The final highlighting the development of the game and stamping Lions Gibraltar’s dominance in Gibraltar football and futsal.
Ferro and Gilbert were to put their names down on the scoresheet to provide Lions Gibraltar Orange with the two winning goals.
The club, which has built its women’s team from the grassroots, keeping a tight rein on its players as they develop have seen their investment in the development of their squad by once again completing a clean sweep of trophies across the game claiming both senior women’s league, futsal and the cups.
Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
9th Dan visits Gibraltar Judo

12th June 2023

Sports
Nadine Pardo-Zammitt earns Europe Netball Service Award

12th June 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Cricket expands partnership agreement with ECN as Midweek league gets going

12th June 2023

Sports
Less than a month for Guernsey 2023

12th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023