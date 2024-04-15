Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Sports

Lions finish season with a win

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2024

A long kick from Valadez, which was flicked on and allowed Lions to break free, saw them take the lead as they reached the half-hour mark. Europa had the better possession up to that point and had looked the most likely to score. However, failing to do so, they fell victim to the risk of a quick counter, which provided Lions with a goal and a chance to finish their season with some additional points.

The match did not have any real significance for either side. Lions, at the foot of the table, and Europa, out of contention for a top-six finish, were playing their final league match of the season. Europa could not risk their players as they were just four days away from playing the Rock Cup final against Lincoln Red Imps. This was their last big chance to salvage something from the season.

Lions found themselves down to ten men after 33 minutes following a second yellow card to Gallardo. With just ten men, Lions needed to contain Europa and looked to defend deep and counter when possible. Europa leveled the score in the final seconds of the first half, with a shot from Vittoria hitting the post and the rebound falling to Garcia, who blasted it in for the equalizer.

Lions earned themselves an early penalty in the 51st minute, allowing the ten-man team to retake the lead against the run of play. Europa dominated possession, but a deep-sitting Lions defense was unyielding, allowing few opportunities to test Valadez. It was not the most exciting of matches. Europa, although searching for the equalizer, did not seem to have the same energy that one would have expected had they still been in contention for their main objectives.

Europa earned a freekick at the edge of the penalty box in the 82nd minute as Lions struggled to come out of their half. A half-hearted strike straight into the defensive wall highlighted Europa's frustration. This was Lions' third win of the season only, while Europa were heading to the Rock Cup final on Wednesday and would be looking to develop their team under their new youth development policy announced this season. Lions would regroup and focus on their preparations for the summer under new ownership, although few details about this were known at present.

