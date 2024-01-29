Lions Gibraltar FC announce change of ownership

Lions Gibraltar FC, presently struggling at the foot of the Gibraltar Football League table, have announced the completion of a takeover by Mark Palmer, CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.

In a statement issued by the Gibraltar Football League club a spokesperson said, “Lions Gibraltar FC are pleased to announce the completion of a new ownership takeover. Mark Palmer is the Owner & Chairman of the club with immediate effect.

Mark has extensive knowledge and experience in the game & has previous club ownership in the English Football League and is currently a Board Member and CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.

Mark commented “It really is a proud moment for me and I’m honoured to be the new Owner and Chairman of this great football club.”

I also want to thank Alex Grech, Kadrian Bugeja and Daniel Buhagiar for their sterling work & custodianship of the club.

We are looking to take the club into the next phase of its history and in an exciting journey”. Alex, Kadrian & Danny are continuing their involvement with the club going forward. Joining Mark on the new look Lions Gibraltar FC board will be Darryl Eales Chairman & Majority Owner of Solihull Moors FC and James Pickering KC, Deputy High Court Judge.”



Further information is expected in the coming weeks.