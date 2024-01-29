Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Sports

Lions Gibraltar FC announce change of ownership

By Stephen Ignacio
29th January 2024

Lions Gibraltar FC, presently struggling at the foot of the Gibraltar Football League table, have announced the completion of a takeover by Mark Palmer, CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.
In a statement issued by the Gibraltar Football League club a spokesperson said, “Lions Gibraltar FC are pleased to announce the completion of a new ownership takeover. Mark Palmer is the Owner & Chairman of the club with immediate effect.
 Mark has extensive knowledge and experience in the game & has previous club ownership in the English Football League and is currently a Board Member and CEO at National League side Solihull Moors FC.
 Mark commented “It really is a proud moment for me and I’m honoured to be the new Owner and Chairman of this great football club.”
 I also want to thank Alex Grech, Kadrian Bugeja and Daniel Buhagiar for their sterling work & custodianship of the club.
 We are looking to take the club into the next phase of its history and in an exciting journey”.  Alex, Kadrian & Danny are continuing their involvement with the club going forward. Joining Mark on the new look Lions Gibraltar FC board will be Darryl Eales Chairman & Majority Owner of Solihull Moors FC and James Pickering KC, Deputy High Court Judge.”
 
Further information is expected in the coming weeks.

