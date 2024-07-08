Lions Gibraltar FC: Exciting Developments for the 2024/25 Season

New Sporting Director Appointed

Lions Gibraltar FC have started to make changes within its squad since the recent announcement of the appointment of Neale Marmon as the club’s new Sporting Director. Marmon took over responsibilities immediately, ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, following his appointment by Mark Palmer, who acquired the club earlier this year.

Marmon, an Englishman, made over 300 career appearances primarily as a center-back in both Germany and England. His coaching career has spanned Germany, the English Football League, and internationally with the Hungarian National women’s team.

Commenting on his new position, Neale Marmon said:

“I’m really excited about the challenge of introducing Lions Gibraltar FC to the high level of professionalism and intensity that I have practised throughout my long professional football career, both as a player and coach. I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity at Lions Gibraltar, which is a unique club, and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.”

Marmon’s appointment is the first significant decision made by Palmer since taking over the club in January 2024. Marmon will restructure the club’s football leadership and oversee day-to-day on-pitch activity and recruitment.

Reacting to the announcement at the time, Palmer said:

“I’m delighted that Neale has agreed to join us in this vitally important position. I’ve known him for over 20 years in both a professional and personal capacity, and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of professionalism within the game and I trust him completely to deliver this for us. He has outstanding judgement in terms of player ability, attributes, and getting the most out of players. The fact he is excited and energized by the challenge ahead is important for us as a club - and with Neale, I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve exciting things next season and beyond.”

Player Releases and Retentions

Since the arrival of Marmon part of the squad rebuild, Lions Gibraltar FC have announced the release of five players. The released players are:

• Antonio Cintas

• Yeol Rodriguez

• Ivan Ruiz

• Juan Carlos Olmedo

• Eduardo Navas

In contrast, Lions Gibraltar FC were also excited to announce the retention of seven home-grown players from last season, forming an integral part of our squad rebuild for the 2024-25 campaign. The retained players are:

• Shea Breakspear – Club Captain

• Evan Green

• Kyron McGrail

• Alan Parker

• Leon Payas

• Benjamin Seaton

• Hatim Smith

“We are genuinely delighted to have retained these players. Together with new home-grown signings, our squad will feature a strong presence from Gibraltar, among an exciting new look for the 2024-25 season.”