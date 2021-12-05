Lions Gibraltar first three points at risk after mistake in substitution
Lions Gibraltar’s first win of the season has been placed in doubt after the club made four substitutions the third of which although involving home grown players did not meet the under 23 year old criteria. The Gibraltar FA regulations on substitutions states that “14.9 In relation to rule 14.8 above, at least 2 of...
